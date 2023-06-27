BOSTON, Mass. (WTNH) — A Connecticut man has been charged with wire fraud and conspiracy to access the protected computer of a mental health treatment provider, according to authorities.

According to police, two men have been arrested in Worchester, Massachusetts for allegedly conspiring to access a protected computer of their former employer. The employer is a non-profit substance use and mental health treatment provider that operates recovery centers across the state of Massachusetts.

Police said Patrick Edmonds-Morin, 31, of Union, Connecticut, was arrested on May 18. He was charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to access a protected computer to obtain information.

Edmonds-Morin is scheduled to appear in federal court in Worchester, Massachusetts, on Wednesday.

According to police, officers made a second arrest in the investigation. Nathan Howe, 42, of Rutland, Massachusetts, was indicted on one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, three counts of wire fraud, and one count of conspiracy to obtain information to cause damage, one count of intentionally causing damage to a protected computer impairing medical treatment.

Howe was taken into police custody on May 16 and released on the condition of pre-trial supervision.

According to police documents, Edmonds-Morin and Howe were employed by the non-profit in April 2021 and Oct. 2020. Between Sep. and Dec. 2021 Howe and Edmonds Morin allegedly conspired to access records of the non-profit’s employees, listen to and view the conversation of employees and create and deploy a computer program designed to interrupt an executive’s use of the network.

In Nov. 2021, Howe allegedly accused the network and transmitted a command that shut down the network for one of the network’s campus locations, where patients were receiving treatment.

Howe allegedly made the non-profit electronic medical records system inaccessible at sites across the state of Massachusetts. Howe is accused of impairing or potentially impairing medical examination, diagnosis and treatment of patients.

Edmonds-Morrin and Howe are accused of conspiring to commit wire fraud between July 2018 and November 2020 by obtaining cell phones from a cellphone provided, which were intended for the non-profit’s staff. The two are accused of selling the cellphones to third parties for personal profit, by receiving hundreds of dollars per phone.

The maximum sentence for conspiracy to commit wire fraud is 20 years in prison and five years of supervised release and a fine up to $250,000. The charge of conspiracy to access a protected computer without authorization to obtain information and cause damage carries a sentence of five years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.

The cause of intentionally causing damage without authorization carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000.

The charge of conspiracy to access a protected computer without authorization to obtain information carries a maximum sentence of one year in prison, one year of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.