ELLINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s officially time to bring out the holiday decor, and state officials want Connecticut residents to think about their local farmers.

It was a tough year for many farmers and farms also have the freshest local trees and wreaths. At Dzen’s Garden Market in Ellington, they’ve been helping people deck the halls for almost a week.

“We’ve found the trend is it has turned into an earlier season,” explained Joe Dzen, Dzen’s Garden Market co-owner. “So, we kick off the season the day after Thanksgiving and we had a good weather weekend, so we were very busy on the farm.”

O Christmas tree farm, that is. Dzen is a third-generation farmer of trees, poinsettias and much more.

“Everything here is made in Connecticut, yup,” Dzen said.

This is why Lieutenant Gov. Susan Bysiewicz and State Agriculture Commissioner Bryan Hurlburt came to Dzen’s to make a pitch to the state: There’s no place like home-grown for the holidays.

“We got about a month before Christmas and we want people to start getting ready for the holidays and supporting Connecticut farmers,” Bysiewicz said.

There are some 500 Christmas tree farms rockin’ around Connecticut. With planting, feeding, watering and trimming, it’s a full-time job.

“They’re there for us all during the year, making sure that the environment is taken care of, the farm is taken care of, the soil is taken care of, that people have jobs in our state,” Hurlburt said. “This is a chance for us to help take care of them.”

Many farms faced devastating flooding back in July that the federal government declared a disaster. Fortunately, the Dzens’ trees are on higher ground.

“The nice part about the excessive rain this year, for the trees, is that they absorb as much water as they can,” Dzen said. “So, people are getting a nice, fresh tree that’s full of water and makes it much safer to be in the house for the Christmas season.”

Another good thing about buying a locally grown tree is that, instead of getting trucked in from Vermont or Canada days ago, you know local trees are fresh off the farm. When you get them home, be sure to cut an inch off the bottom to let that water get inside.