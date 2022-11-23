TOLLAND, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police Troop C in Tolland has extra cruisers on the road this Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

On one of the busiest travel days of the year, police expect to see more 911 calls for erratic drivers.

And while speed isn’t the top cause of crashes, troopers said that it can take an accident from survivable to fatal.

“There are a couple of common denominators that you see in operator vehicle collisions,” Trooper Kyle Gagne said. “Number one, distracted driving, and the second is if someone is under the influence of alcohol or drugs.”

There will be some troopers specifically looking for intoxicated drivers.

While the majority of the state police vehicles will be in their marked cruisers, there will also be several unmarked units patrolling the highways. Those troopers will be looking for people on their phones and drunk drivers.

Gagne said highway safety is the top priority, but that law enforcement also responders to a fair share of domestic violence calls.

“Dealing with those domestic violence situations, specifically throughout the holiday season, it is an emotional time of year, and emotions run high,” he said. “We are always here for people and we try to get them in safe locations.”