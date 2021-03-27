Connecticut’s first condo lifted for pyrrhotite removal in Willington

WILLINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Congressman Joe Courtney joined community leaders, engineers, and residents were at the Willington Ridge Condo complex Saturday in an effort to improve condominium infrastructure in Willington.

One of the buildings became the first condos in the state to be raised and lifted for pyrrhotite removal. Testing for that mineral has increased dramatically in recent years; it’s a sign of defective concrete.

Susan Toomey, Operations Manager for the Foundation Solutions of New England, said, “The building’s going up. The concrete will be removed this coming week, and we will be putting a new foundation underneath it and bringing the building back down on a brand-new, clean, non-cracking foundation. So, it’s a really exciting day.”

The Willington Ridge Condominium complex was built 35 years ago, in 1986. Testing confirmed the presence of pyrrhotite in the building.