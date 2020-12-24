Cornerstone fund to help families displaced by Vernon fire

VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — Cornerstone, a local social services organization, is working to help families displaced by a fire that caused damage to the apartments on 26 Union Street in Vernon Sunday morning.

The fire displaced 26 adults and four children. Those families don’t know when they will be able to return to their apartments.

“There is going to be a long, difficult road ahead for some of these families,” said Cornerstone Executive Director Sharon Redfern.

Cornerstone has established a fund where people can donate money to help the families.

“Cash donations really help us directly address the needs these families have,” said Bryan Flint Sr., the Deputy Director of Cornerstone. “In some cases, they have lost all of their possessions. Being able to give them cash to replace clothing and other necessities is the best and most efficient way to help these folks.”

Flint writes, “Donations can be made online through the Cornerstone website, at https://www.cornerstone-cares.org/, dropped off at the New Hope House shelter, 93 East Main St., Vernon, or mailed to Cornerstone, P.O. Box 3, Vernon, CT 06066. Please write Attention: 26 Union Street Fire Fund on the envelope.”