COVENTRY, Conn. (WTNH) – Bus drivers in Coventry are getting ready to go on strike starting next week.

According to a letter sent to Coventry families from Superintendent David Petrone, the strike, being put on by M& J Bus, will begin on Sept. 5. The school district says while they are optimistic an agreement will be reached, they have developed an extended supervision schedule that parents can follow:

Coventry Grammer School and G.H. Robertson School Students can start being dropped off at 7:30 a.m. All students must be picked up no later than 4:30 p.m.

Capt. Nathan Hale Middle School and Coventry High School Students can be dropped off starting at 7 a.m. Students must be picked up no later than 4:15 p.m.



Those who need extended supervision must fill out a form for each child:

