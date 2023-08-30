COVENTRY, Conn. (WTNH) – Bus drivers in Coventry are getting ready to go on strike starting next week.
According to a letter sent to Coventry families from Superintendent David Petrone, the strike, being put on by M& J Bus, will begin on Sept. 5. The school district says while they are optimistic an agreement will be reached, they have developed an extended supervision schedule that parents can follow:
- Coventry Grammer School and G.H. Robertson School
- Students can start being dropped off at 7:30 a.m.
- All students must be picked up no later than 4:30 p.m.
- Capt. Nathan Hale Middle School and Coventry High School
- Students can be dropped off starting at 7 a.m.
- Students must be picked up no later than 4:15 p.m.
Those who need extended supervision must fill out a form for each child:
- CGS Extended Supervision Form
- GHR Extended Supervision Form
- CNH Extended Supervision Form
- CHS Extended Supervision Form
News 8 is working to learn more information about the strike.
