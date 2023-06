COVENTRY, Conn. (WTNH) — The Coventry Fire Department responded to a shed fire on Pucker Street Tuesday morning.

Photo courtesy Coventry fire officials

According to fire crews, the shed fire broke out within close proximity to a house around 2:05 a.m.

Although area resources were stretched thin due to a residential fire in Mansfield around 2 a.m., Coventry and Columbia crews were able to extinguish the shed blaze.

The house was checked for extension, and no injuries were reported during the fire.