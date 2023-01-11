Coventry police believe the pictured person robbed the Key Bank on Main Street on Jan. 11, 2022. (Source: Coventry Police Department)

COVENTRY, Conn. (WTNH) — Coventry police are asking for the public’s help to find a man who robbed a bank on Wednesday.

At about 11 a.m., a middle-aged, white man entered the Key Bank on Main Street and robbed it, according to police. The suspect did not show or imply that he had a weapon, and police have not released further details about what happened.

The man is described as being about five-feet, eight-inches tall, with average build. He was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, a black and white flannel shirt, a striped knit hat and sunglasses. He also had on a surgical mask, dark gloves, pants and shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (860) 742-9331 or (860) 742-2400. Tips can also be emailed to Det. Kelsey Carpenter at kcarpenter@coventryct.org.