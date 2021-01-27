Coventry police investigating 2-vehicle fatal crash on Route 6 at Coventry, Bolton line

COVENTRY, Conn. (WTNH) — Coventry police are investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that occurred Wednesday.

Police say the accident happened at 11:48 am on Route 6 at the Coventry and Bolton line.  The crash involved an SUV and a box truck with one person pronounced dead. The identity of the individual has not yet been released.

The Bolton Fire Department and DEEP were also on scene due to a fuel spill. 

The road has reopened. 

Any witnesses or others with information are asked to contact the Coventry Police at 860-742-7331.    

