Coventry police investigating 2-vehicle fatal crash on Route 6 at Coventry, Bolton line

COVENTRY, Conn. (WTNH) — Coventry police are investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that occurred Wednesday.

Police say the accident happened at 11:48 am on Route 6 at the Coventry and Bolton line. The crash involved an SUV and a box truck with one person pronounced dead. The identity of the individual has not yet been released.

The Bolton Fire Department and DEEP were also on scene due to a fuel spill.

The road has reopened.

Any witnesses or others with information are asked to contact the Coventry Police at 860-742-7331.