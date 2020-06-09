Coventry police sergeant resigns after investigation into inappropriate messages with juvenile

COVENTRY, Conn. (WTNH) — The Coventry Police Department announced on Tuesday that a sergeant, who was under investigation for allegedly sending inappropriate messages through Facebook messenger to a juvenile, has resigned.

Police say Sergeant Michael Hicks resigned from the Coventry Police Department on Monday June 8, following an investigation stemming from a complaint filed in September of 2019, alleging that he engaged in inappropriate conduct.

An internal investigation linked to the complaint officially began in April of this year. Once due diligence was completed by the Internal Affairs, Sgt. Hicks was directed to attend an interview session with Chief Mark Palmer regarding the claims on June 9, 2020.

Sgt. Hicks notified Chief Palmer he would be resigning on June 8. Due to the resignation, the Internal Affairs investigation has concluded.