Live Now
Funeral service for George Floyd held in his hometown of Houston, TX

Coventry police sergeant resigns after investigation into inappropriate messages with juvenile

Tolland

by:

Posted: / Updated:
2018-Coventry-CT-Police-Generic_1544017750214.jpg

COVENTRY, Conn. (WTNH) — The Coventry Police Department announced on Tuesday that a sergeant, who was under investigation for allegedly sending inappropriate messages through Facebook messenger to a juvenile, has resigned.

Police say Sergeant Michael Hicks resigned from the Coventry Police Department on Monday June 8, following an investigation stemming from a complaint filed in September of 2019, alleging that he engaged in inappropriate conduct.

An internal investigation linked to the complaint officially began in April of this year. Once due diligence was completed by the Internal Affairs, Sgt. Hicks was directed to attend an interview session with Chief Mark Palmer regarding the claims on June 9, 2020.

Sgt. Hicks notified Chief Palmer he would be resigning on June 8. Due to the resignation, the Internal Affairs investigation has concluded.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tolland

Vernon hosting multiple coronavirus testing sites this week

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Vernon hosting multiple coronavirus testing sites this week"

UConn marching band cancels fall performances citing too many challenges to ensure social distancing

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "UConn marching band cancels fall performances citing too many challenges to ensure social distancing"

State Police: Man charged with assaulting 2 women in Ellington home invasion

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "State Police: Man charged with assaulting 2 women in Ellington home invasion"

Vernon PD: Suspect in cold case sexual assaults arrested

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Vernon PD: Suspect in cold case sexual assaults arrested"

'He's going to help us get through this difficult time:' Widow, Willington community mourns man believed to be Manfredonia's first victim

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "'He's going to help us get through this difficult time:' Widow, Willington community mourns man believed to be Manfredonia's first victim"

Vigil held for Willington man, first victim of alleged killer Peter Manfredonia

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Vigil held for Willington man, first victim of alleged killer Peter Manfredonia"
More Tolland

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss