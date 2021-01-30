COVID-19 vaccine clinic gives Vernon seniors immunity against virus, helps volunteers train for months ahead

Tolland

VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — COVID-19 vaccine distribution continued in Vernon Saturday. Around 200 seniors went to the Vernon Senior Center to get their second dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

Healthcare workers among the community, including dentists, paramedics, nurses, and doctors, have come together to volunteer and give the vaccines. Those volunteers are being trained so that they can come back and vaccinate more Vernon residents in the near future.

“We’re looking forward,” said Vernon Police Lt. William Meier. “We’re looking forward to February, to March, April to make sure as more people become eligible, we’re ready to vaccinate them.”

Right now, Connecticut residents aged 75 and older can get the COVID-19 vaccine; people between the ages 65-74 are likely to become eligible to sign up in the next week or two.

Lt. Meier says that the older residents of Vernon are more comfortable with getting the shot in the arm if they go to a familiar place that’s closeby.

“It’s really about breaking down barriers and coming out to where the people are…people have told us they feel most comfortable in settings like the senior center, like their church, or their local hospital getting the vaccine, so that’s where we are going.”

Lois Robillard of Vernon said it was “wonderful” to finally get both doses of the vaccine.

“I’m so glad it’s over with,” she said.

To celebrate, Robillard said she was headed to the diner for breakfast; an activity that used to be so simple has its risks during these times. The vaccine now gives Robillard some protection against the coronavirus and the reassurance to get back to a normal routine.

“I haven’t been out to eat for a year,” she added.

If you or a loved one would like to register for the COVID-19 vaccine in Connecticut, click here to see a list of healthcare systems offering appointments.

