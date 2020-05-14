Lifestar responds to multi-vehicle rollover crash, driver ejected, I-84E in Tolland shut down

Tolland

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

TOLLAND, Conn. (WTNH) — I-84 eastbound between exits 68 and 69 is shut down in Tolland after a multi-vehicle rollover crash, Connecticut State Police reported Thursday evening.

LifeStar has responded to the crash to bring one of the drivers to Hartford Hospital with serious injuries after being ejected from their vehicle, Tolland Alert reported on Twitter at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Tolland Fire Department has cleared the scene.

Police encourage drivers to seek alternate routes.

This is a breaking story. Stay tuned to WTNH.com for details as they become available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tolland

Drive-in movie theaters across CT making a comeback in time of social-distancing

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Drive-in movie theaters across CT making a comeback in time of social-distancing"

UConn's 2020 virtual commencement ceremony

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "UConn's 2020 virtual commencement ceremony"

Tolland tree on car

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Tolland tree on car"

Foodshare receives special donation to help keep drive up food distribution site running at Rentschler Field

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Foodshare receives special donation to help keep drive up food distribution site running at Rentschler Field"

Vernon man creates '$20 Challenge' to feed those in need

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Vernon man creates '$20 Challenge' to feed those in need"

Three-year-old dies, struck by vehicle in Willington

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Three-year-old dies, struck by vehicle in Willington"
More Tolland

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss