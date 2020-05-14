Lifestar responds to multi-vehicle rollover crash, driver ejected, I-84E in Tolland shut down

TOLLAND, Conn. (WTNH) — I-84 eastbound between exits 68 and 69 is shut down in Tolland after a multi-vehicle rollover crash, Connecticut State Police reported Thursday evening.
LifeStar has responded to the crash to bring one of the drivers to Hartford Hospital with serious injuries after being ejected from their vehicle, Tolland Alert reported on Twitter at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Tolland Fire Department has cleared the scene.
Police encourage drivers to seek alternate routes.
