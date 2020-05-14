Lifestar responds to multi-vehicle rollover crash, driver ejected, I-84E in Tolland shut down

TOLLAND, Conn. (WTNH) — I-84 eastbound between exits 68 and 69 is shut down in Tolland after a multi-vehicle rollover crash, Connecticut State Police reported Thursday evening.

LifeStar has responded to the crash to bring one of the drivers to Hartford Hospital with serious injuries after being ejected from their vehicle, Tolland Alert reported on Twitter at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Tolland Fire Department has cleared the scene.

I84 UPDATE: 2 vehicle MVA, 1 of which rolled over & ejected its occupant. They were taken via LifeStar into Hartford with serious injuries. There were no other injuries. I84 Eastbound remains closed between 68 & 69 while CSP conducts its investigation. TFD has cleared the scene. pic.twitter.com/SIW9d1Cmj8 — Tolland Alert (@TollandAlert) May 14, 2020

Police encourage drivers to seek alternate routes.

#CTtraffic I-84 East between Exits 68 & 69 is shutdown in Tolland for an accident with injuries. Use alternate routes if traveling in or around the area. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) May 14, 2020

