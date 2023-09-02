COVENTRY, Conn. (WTNH) – Four people are injured, with one in critical condition, following a crash on Route 44 Friday night, authorities report.

According to Coventry Police, a single car was traveling east on the Boston Turnpike at 8:30 p.m. Friday night when the vehicle left the road and rolled over.

There were four passengers inside the vehicle at the time of the crash. All four had varying degrees of injury and were transported by ambulance to Hartford Hospital. One of the passengers is listed in critical condition.

Any witnesses to the accident are asked to call the Coventry Police Department at (860) 742-7331.