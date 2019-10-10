Crash with serious injuries closes Route 190 in Somers

SOMERS, Conn. (WTNH)– A head-on collision has closed Route 190 in Somers on Thursday morning.

The Department of Transportation reports that Route 190 is shut down between 9th District Road and Route 83 because of an accident involving three vehicles that happened at around 10:05 a.m.

According to a state trooper, two of the vehicles crashed head-on and there are serious injuries.

It’s unclear how people were injured or when the road is expected to reopen at this time.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.