SOMERS, Conn. (WTNH) — Crews appeared to be battling a house fire on Tuesday night on Quality Avenue in Somers.

Multiple fire crews responded to the reported blaze including the Somers and Ellington fire departments, according to a News 8 crew.

It is unclear what time the fire began, but crews were still battling the fire at 11:30 p.m.

A News 8 crew saw medical equipment being brought into the home.

A dispatcher for LIFE STAR confirmed with News 8 that the critical-care helicopter service responded to the fire.

There is no word on any victims or injuries at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 for updates.