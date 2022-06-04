ELLINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – An aircraft accident occurred Saturday morning at Ellington Airport, though no injuries were reported.

At 11:24 a.m., the Ellington Fire Department was dispatched to the airport on reports of an aircraft accident.

Upon arrival, they discovered a small, private airplane had traveled off the runway when landing, striking a tree.

There was only minor damage reported, according to responders.

The pilot was uninjured.

Officials say the aircraft is associated with Connecticut Parachutists but do not know the direct relationship.

The Federal Aviation Administration is set to arrive at Ellington Airport today to investigate.