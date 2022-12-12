VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — Emergency crews are battling a 4-alarm blaze in Vernon on Monday morning.

The flames erupted from an old factory building on Brooklyn Street just before 2 a.m., officials said. A welding shop is located on the bottom floor of the factory, but crews stated the rest of the building was empty.

Part of the building collapsed due to the flames.

Crews are still on the scene attempting to put out the fire. Eversource has also stated that due to this incident, about 121 power outages have been reported in the area.

There is no word yet on what may have caused this fire or if there are any injuries on the scene.

