Crew responded to a garage fire in Ellington. (Photo Courtesy: Ellington Fire Department)

ELLINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Crews responded to a garage fire Sunday in Ellington, according to the Ellington Fire Department.

When crews arrived on the scene, they found a detached garage fully engulfed in flames.

Units from Vernon, Crystal Lake and Broad Brook assisted with the fire and they were able to prevent the fire from spreading.

The fire is being investigated by the Ellington Fire Marshall’s Office.