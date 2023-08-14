COVENTRY, Conn. (WTNH) – The Town of Coventry Fire-EMS Department, along with other local departments, responded to a house fire early Friday morning.

According to a press release, the call for the fire came in around 1:06 a.m. in the 50 block of Dimock Road. Officials say the owner of the building reported the fire and all occupants were out of the building when crews arrived.

Crews were able to contain the fire to the rear bedroom of the single-family home and was able to get the fire under control by 1:29 a.m. The rear bedroom suffered extensive thermal damage and the rest of the house suffered from light smoke damage.

No injuries to civilians or firefighters were reported and the fire is considered to be accidental.