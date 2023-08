SOMERS, Conn. (WTNH) – Firefighters from multiple towns responded to a scrape metal fire Monday afternoon in Somers.

According to a Facebook post from the Somers Fire Department, crews responded to the fire around 2:30 p.m. on Egypt Roads. When crews arrived on the scene they found a large pile of scrap metal burning.

Crews respond to scrap metal fire in Somers (Photo Courtesy: Somers Fire Deparment) Crews respond to scrap metal fire in Somers (Photo Courtesy: Somers Fire Deparment) Crews respond to scrap metal fire in Somers (Photo Courtesy: Somers Fire Deparment) Crews respond to scrap metal fire in Somers (Photo Courtesy: Somers Fire Deparment) Crews respond to scrap metal fire in Somers (Photo Courtesy: Somers Fire Deparment) Crews respond to scrap metal fire in Somers (Photo Courtesy: Somers Fire Deparment)

Units from Hazardville, Ellington, and West Stratford were dispatched to assist with the fire. It is unclear at this time when the fire was marked under control.