CSP looking for suspect in robbery at XtraMart Convenience Store in Tolland

TOLLAND, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police are investigating a robbery that happened at XtraMart Convenience Store on Hartford Turnpike early Sunday morning.

Shortly before 1:00 a.m., troopers were notified of a robbery at XtraMart Convenience Store located at 153 Hartford Turnpike.

Troopers describe the suspect as a black male, approximately 6’3″, wearing all black clothing and a mask. No threats made and no weapons were shown or implied, according to police.

A possible suspect vehicle is described as a 4-door, dark-colored, Honda Civic, with a white roof, large trunk spoiler, silver/white rims, and decal across the rear windshield.

Anyone with information regarding this robbery is asked to call Connecticut State Police at (860) 896-3233.

