ANDOVER, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police K-9 Ruby and her handler, Trooper Gorra of Troop E, successfully located a missing 89-year-old woman late Wednesday.

Family of Mary Merryman, of Andover, had last heard from her on Monday, June 15, which is when the Silver Alert was issued.

Ruby — a bloodhound who has been with Troop E for nearly three years — helped track Merryman, who was located in a thickly wooded area unharmed.