CSP: Mass. man arrested for DWI crash that led to two adults, three juveniles hospitalized

VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — A rollover crash on Interstate-84 west involving an alleged impaired driver in Vernon Friday evening has sent two adults and three juveniles to the hospital, state police said.

Troopers said the call came in just after 11:30 p.m.

The Nissan Xterra carrying two adults and three juveniles was traveling in the left lane on I-84 west near Exit 66 when a Chevrolet Malibu in the right lane lost control and collided with the back of the Nissan. The Nissan then rolled over, ejecting two of the occupants.

The two adults were transported to Hartford Hospital with suspected serious injuries. The three juveniles were transported to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center with injuries.

The Chevy operator, 36-year-old Franky Sanchez of West Springfield, Mass., was arrested on scene for allegedly driving under the influence. He was released on a $10,000 bond and will appear in court on April 26.

The crash remains under investigation. Witnesses with information on this incident are asked to call Trooper Citlak at (860) 896-3200.