CSP: Troopers break up large UConn party at Mansfield home in violation of governor’s COVID-related executive orders

MANSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police were called to a residence in Mansfield for a large party where hundreds of “college-age students” were observed violating Governor Ned Lamont’s COVID-19-related executive orders Saturday night.

CSP reported that they were called to 160 Birch Road in Mansfield at about 11:24 p.m. for a complaint of “a large, loud party.”

Upon arrival, Troopers saw the party and observed “numerous college-aged students inside the residence.”

They say a total of 150-200 students were observed leaving the residence.

Google Maps shows the home is right down the street from UConn Depot Campus.

The renters of the residence, who police say are students at UConn, admitted to police that they were hosting the party and no mask-wearing or social distancing was adhered to during the party.

The three renters were issued infraction tickets for hosting a large gathering in violation of the Governor’s Executive Order (EO-9B-2b).