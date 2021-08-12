CSP seeking public’s help identifying suspects in Tolland robbery

Tolland

TOLLAND, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police (CSP) are seeking the public’s help in identifying three suspects in a Tolland robbery.

CSP says the robbery occurred at the Mobile gas station at 56 Merrow Road. Their investigation revealed an unknown Black female entered the store and began stealing cigarette cartons. When confronted by the store attendant, an unknown Black male entered the store and began to assault and restrain the attendant.

Both suspects fled in a 2008 blue Honda Civic with the license plate AX16066 being driven by a third suspect, another unknown Black male.

The Honda was confirmed stolen out of Farmington as of Aug. 9.

Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police at (860) 896-3238.

