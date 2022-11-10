HEBRON, Conn. (WTNH) — Farmers will have an additional 284 acres to hunt on in Tolland County this fall, according to an announcement Thursday from the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

The land is part of the Bishop Swamp Wildlife Management Area in Hebron. DEEP manages a second Bishop Swamp Wildlife Management Area in Andover.

The new 284-acre parcel is on the former Fracchia property. The new section is also close to Gay City State Park, which is closed to hunting, and Meshomasic State Forest, which is open to hunters.

Small game, waterfowl, deer and turkey season has begun this year for permitted hunters. Deer and turkey are open for archery only.

Starting next year, both Bishop Swamp sections will be open to all forms of hunting.

Hebron Bishop Swamp hunters should park at 239 North St., according to DEEP.