MANSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – A man has been arrested and faces multiple charges after being unaware that he left his child at home while he went to the store Monday night in Mansfield, according to Connecticut State Police.

State police said Troop C troopers responded to a missing child report around 8:18 p.m. at the Price Chopper at 1220 Storrs Rd.

When troopers arrived, 30-year-old Colby Parker of Mansfield told them he went into the store and left his child in the vehicle. Parker said the child was missing when he returned to his vehicle.

Officials searched the area, but the child was not located.

Personnel from Price Chopper were also able to review security footage during the investigation, which showed that Parker had made two stops at the store throughout the day and that the child was with him during the first visit but not the second.

State police said they went to the child’s home and found the child unharmed at around 9:12 p.m. Further investigation revealed that Parker was unaware that the child had not gone with him to the store for the second time.

After police found the child in the home, they asked Parker to participate in a sobriety test, which he did not perform to standard.

Parker was arrested and charged with the operation of a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, reckless endangerment in the second degree, risk of injury to a child and breach of peace in the second degree.

DCF was notified after the incident, and the child is now in the custody of a family member.