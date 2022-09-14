TOLLAND, Conn. (WTNH) — I-84 West in Tolland is closed between exits 69 and 68 due to a dump truck crash on Wednesday morning, according to the Connecticut DOT.

The crash was reported around 3:45 a.m. The DOT said the highway will remain closed for an unknown amount of time.

There is no information yet regarding the crash, such as who is involved, whether or not there are injuries, or what caused this incident.

Check the News 8 Live Traffic Map for up-to-date traffic conditions in the area.

Follow News 8 for updates on this developing story.