ELLINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The Ellington Fire Department assisted with an accident Wednesday morning where a car crashed into a house.

The Ellington Deputy Fire Chief said the department received a call around 6:30 a.m. that a car had struck a residential home at 241 Windsorville Rd. When officials arrived on-scene, they found the driver still inside of the car.

The fire department requested mutual aid and took about an hour to extricate the driver.

The driver was transported to the hospital with minor injuries, according to State Police.

There was one person inside the home at the time of the accident, the chief said, though the homeowner was up early in his kitchen, rather than his room, during the incident.