ELLINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – An Ellington man has been arrested for allegedly attacking and attempting to sexually assault an elderly individual, according to Connecticut State Police.

Troopers responded to an Ellington home just before 9 a.m. on Sept. 3 for the report of a domestic violence incident.

Police met with the individual who made the complaint at a secondary location and observed visible injuries on their body.

Emergency medical services (EMS) responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries.

State police began an investigation into the allegations and subsequently arrested 68-year-old Joseph Grabowski.

Mugshot of Joseph Grabowski. (SOURCE: Connecticut State Police)

Police said Grabowski physically attacked the victim and tried to sexually assault the victim. According to police, Grabowski tried to prevent the victim from calling 911 and engaged in acts of alleged elder abuse.

Grabowski was taken into state police custody and charged with disorderly conduct, second-degree assault of an elderly victim, criminal attempt to commit second-degree assault, interfering with an emergency call and second-degree abuse of a person.

He was held on a $25,000 bond and transferred to Hartford Correctional Center pending arraignment in court.

