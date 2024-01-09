ELLINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – An Ellington man has been charged with manslaughter in the fatal overdose of a 24-year-old last fall, according to state police.

Connecticut State Police were notified by the East Hartford Police Department that Charles Lewis, 24, of Ellington, who was wanted for an arrest warrant by Troop C, was in their custody.

Lewis is accused of selling narcotics to an unidentified 24-year-old Ellington man who died of an accidental overdose on Sept 4, 2023.

According to police, the victim died from the combined effects of amphetamine, fentanyl and xylazine.

Lewis was then transported to Connecticut State Police Troop C headquarters in Tolland. He was charged with second-degree manslaughter and the sale of narcotics.

He was held on a court-set $200,000 cash/surety bond and transferred to the state Department of Corrections pending arraignment on Tuesday in Rockville Superior Court.