Ellington reports their first case of coronavirus, patient in their 50s

The Town of Ellington reported the confirmed positive on Twitter Sunday morning, saying the patient is between 50-59 years old and has not been hospitalized and has not been in a long-term care facility.

“We have been watching the transmission of COVID-19 through the state and were expecting this,” stated First Selectman Lori Spielman.

The First Selectman wrote in a statement, the town’s health officials and first-responders are working together to protect themselves and the public from transmission, and are working to actively show the spread of the virus.

This comes hours after the town of North Branford announced their first case the same day.

All towns emphasized the CDC’s recommendations to stay home and social-distance to flatten the curve of the spread.