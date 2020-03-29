Breaking News
Gov. Lamont tours Guilford manufacturer making ventilators for coronavirus patients world-wide, in CT

Ellington reports their first case of coronavirus, patient in their 50s

Conn. (WTNH) — The town of Ellington has reported its first cases of coronavirus Sunday.

The Town of Ellington reported the confirmed positive on Twitter Sunday morning, saying the patient is between 50-59 years old and has not been hospitalized and has not been in a long-term care facility.

“We have been watching the transmission of COVID-19 through the state and were expecting this,” stated First Selectman Lori Spielman.

The First Selectman wrote in a statement, the town’s health officials and first-responders are working together to protect themselves and the public from transmission, and are working to actively show the spread of the virus.

For more information about the town’s response to the virus: Ellington-ct.gov

This comes hours after the town of North Branford announced their first case the same day.

RELATED: North Branford has confirmed its first case of coronavirus, woman in her 60s

All towns emphasized the CDC’s recommendations to stay home and social-distance to flatten the curve of the spread.

