ELLINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Within his short life, Jacob Poulin was known for his kindness — and his love of hockey.

“My son, Jacob, was just the sweetest, most kind boy,” Sarah Poulin, his mother, said. “He loved hockey, everyone he ever met, thought the best of everyone, and we just want to share his love for hockey with everyone we can, and dedicate this in his memory so as many people can remember his name as possible.”

Jacob’s family was joined by the Hartford Wolf Pack Community Foundation on Tuesday for the ribbon cutting on Jacob’s Arena at Robert Tedford Memorial Park in Ellington.

Jacob was diagnosed with a rare brain disease in 2016, when he was only 4 years old. He died six months later.

His family has been creating a park in his honor since, with plans to revamp the park’s playground.

“After all these years, we’re finally able to have a grand opening and give back to the community who donated their time, support and money,” his father, Steve Poulin, said.