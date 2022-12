Emergency crews respond to 3-alarm apartment fire in Vernon (Photo provided by South Windsor Fire Department)

VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — Emergency response crews are responding to a 3-alarm blaze in Vernon on Monday morning.

The flames erupted on Talcottville Road in an apartment complex. Manchester fire crews are on the scene assisting with the response.

Officials have not said if there are any injuries as a result of this fire or if any families have been displaced.

Follow News 8 for more updates on this developing story.