HEBRON, Conn. (WTNH)– A neighborhood in Hebron is being evacuated Monday morning due to a barricaded person.

Connecticut State Police say that Hickory Drive is being evacuated due to a non-compliant person.

Troopers say that they are assisting the State Marshal on a civil matter but have released no further details regarding the incident.

The scene is still active and under investigation at this time.

News 8 has a crew on the way to the scene. Check back for more updates.