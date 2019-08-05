Barricaded person in custody after evacuations in Hebron

HEBRON, Conn. (WTNH)– A 63-year-old man was arrested after allegedly barricading himself in his home and making threats that led to an evacuation in Hebron on Monday morning.
News 8 learned on scene that the incident began after State Marshals attempted to evict William Sabino from a home on Hickory Drive that had been foreclosed on. Sabino then allegedly made some threats that concerned police and led to an evacuation
Police say that about a dozen to two dozen people were evacuated in the area out of a precaution. However, the situation was resolved and no one was injured.
Sabino was arrested and charged with criminal trespass, breach of peace and threatening. He was held on a $5,000 bond.
The incident remains under investigation.