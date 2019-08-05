Barricaded person in custody after evacuations in Hebron

HEBRON, Conn. (WTNH)– A 63-year-old man was arrested after allegedly barricading himself in his home and making threats that led to an evacuation in Hebron on Monday morning.

News 8 learned on scene that the incident began after State Marshals attempted to evict William Sabino from a home on Hickory Drive that had been foreclosed on. Sabino then allegedly made some threats that concerned police and led to an evacuation

Police say that about a dozen to two dozen people were evacuated in the area out of a precaution. However, the situation was resolved and no one was injured.

William Sabino (Connecticut State Police)

Sabino was arrested and charged with criminal trespass, breach of peace and threatening. He was held on a $5,000 bond.

The incident remains under investigation.