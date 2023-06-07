STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — Ongoing University of Connecticut reviews have ruled that some students who participated in vandalism on the night of the basketball team’s national NCAA victory should be expelled, according to a university spokesperson.

The full count of how many students will be expelled is not yet available. Not all of the cases have been finished, according to the spokesperson, who said that some are still under investigation or haven’t completed hearings. The students are also able to appeal the decision. If that happens, then the case is still considered open.

Chaos erupted the night of the win in April, with at least 15 students arrested and 16 hospitalized. Students with charged with various crimes ranging from disorderly conduct, breach of peace, criminal mischief, reckless burning and rioting.

The vandalism primarily consisted of broken light poles in the center of campus, broken glass in windows and a Student Union door, a car turned over on its side, and fires set in trash dumpsters and wooden benches. More than $250,000 in damage was done to lampposts alone.

UConn police urged students to turn themselves in before their pictures were posted online. However, the department said that the request was “not an amnesty program,” but rather an offer for students to admit their involvement before their photos were released.