STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — One month after she went missing in Japan, the family of Patricia Wu-Murad is reconsidering if she “is the victim of a crime.”

“We were told there are no suspects but we’re also told there’s no evidence or clues of Pattie ever being on the trail,” her daughter, Murphy Murad, wrote in an update on GoFundMe. “Both are equal possibilities until this mystery is solved.”

Wu-Murad, a 60-year-old from Storrs, went missing on April 10 after she never arrived at her next hostel while hiking the Kumano Kodō. Her husband was notified three days later.

She was last seen a quarter mile from the trail. Teams have searched thousands of miles so far.

Wu-Murad, who retired in 2022, is an avid hiker who will go on solo trips for up to two months at a time.

Murphy Murad wrote that volunteers and search and rescue efforts have undergone what locals have said is the largest search for a missing person in the region. The family is working with the FBI to uncover her mother’s last known location.

Wu-Murad’s family left Japan a few days ago, but is considering sending another search and rescue team from the U.S. because the search has lost momentum.

“Drone footage that was previously collected is still being processed to detect colors my mom was last seen wearing,” Murphy Murad wrote. “We are doing everything we can. We are still looking for answers.”

As of Wednesday afternoon, the GoFundMe had raised $189,400 to help fund the search. On social media, friends and family have used #helpfindpattie to raise awareness.

Kirk Murad, Wu-Murad’s husband, told News 8 last week that he’s hopeful she’s alive. He said it’s possible she got on the wrong trail, or took a wrong turn and fell.

“We love you Pattie,” he said. “We miss you and we are going to do everything we can to try and find you.”