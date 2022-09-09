HEBRON, Conn. (WTNH) — Fall fair season is kicking-off across the state, and the drought has definitely been on the minds of farmers who bring their livestock to show every year.

One of the fairs that kicked-off this weekend is the Hebron Fair. It’s running from Friday to Sunday at the Hebron Lions Fairgrounds.

One woman said that the drought affected the livestock as there’s nothing for them to graze.

“Last night was a record year for us,” she said. “The weather is perfect, and if you’re in any fair, weather plays a big role.”

The Hebron Fair was full of animals, rides, and of course, food. Everything was available from poutine to gyros, and even shish kebabs.

Even a cow joined in on the fun.

Take a look at News 8’s Bob Wilson, who toured the fair today, in the video above.