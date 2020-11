STAFFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Students at Stafford Middle School were dismissed early Tuesday after a fire in a custodial closet.

The fire was in an isolated area away from the student classrooms, officials said.

All students and staff made it out of the building.

Buses are transporting students home, and parents/guardians that pick up students can do so at Stafford Elementary school.

No word on the cause of the fire at this time.

