The remnants of Henri are spinning away. After two soaking wet days, we can look forward to drier conditions over the next few days. It'll be dry, albeit a bit sweaty with highs well into the 80s and low 90s--when you factor in the humidity, it'll feel like it's in the mid to upper 90s at times. We won't talk about another chance of showers until late Friday/Friday night. Looking ahead to this weekend--Saturday and Sunday will be dry and cooler, but still a tad humid.

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s, heat indices in the low 90s.