First African American elected for the Board of Directors in Manchester

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) – On Monday night, Manchester Mayor Jay Moran, a Democrat, will be sworn in with the rest of the newly elected officials.

Moran was re-elected with more than 10 percent of the votes. Democrats hold a majority of six to three on the Board of Directors.

For the first time in town history, an African American person has been elected to a seat on the board.

News 8 introduce you to Jacqueline Crespan earlier this year. Crespan earned her seat by garnering more than six percent of the vote.

“I had to pinch myself because I wasn’t thinking about it until somebody did remind me that I’m the first immigrant, the first everything,” Crespan explained. “I believe the first Black person of my party that will be the minority leader in town so it’s wonderful.”

Crespan is a first-generation immigrant to come to the United States from Ghana. She will represent the Republican minority, along with Peter Conyers and Brian Marois.