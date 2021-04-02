Five UConn dorms in residential quarantine to stop spread of COVID

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH)– Five UConn dorms are in are in residential quarantine to stop the spread of COVID-19.
Residence halls Eddy, Middlesex, Windham, Rogers, and Russell are affected. Students can still get meals in dining halls but they cannot go to in-person instruction or events.
Guests will no longer be allowed in all remaining buildings in North.
As of Friday, there are 35 on-campus positive cases.
A spokesperson for the university responded:
We have about 4,000 students living in dorms this semester, and today’s positivity rate is 1.5 percent.
Our previous on-campus high point in a single day was 20 new cases on March 1, tying with today’s figures.
Most of the residential students are still on campus, since in-person classes still have another week (spring break doesn’t start until Sunday, April 11 and then, after that week of vacation, classes go fully remote for the last few weeks of the term).
As you’ll see in Elly Daugherty’s letter, though, students whose halls are quarantined can choose to leave now (a week early) to finish their classes online if they prefer to quarantine at home and have appropriate medical care available through their family practitioner or elsewhere.
Given that the quarantine was announced today, we don’t yet know how many will decide to stay for the week and how many will choose to leave.