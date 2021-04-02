Five UConn dorms in residential quarantine to stop spread of COVID

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH)– Five UConn dorms are in are in residential quarantine to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Residence halls Eddy, Middlesex, Windham, Rogers, and Russell are affected. Students can still get meals in dining halls but they cannot go to in-person instruction or events.

Guests will no longer be allowed in all remaining buildings in North.

As of Friday, there are 35 on-campus positive cases.

A spokesperson for the university responded: