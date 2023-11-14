COLUMBIA, Conn. (WTNH) — A former Columbia, Connecticut, school employee is accused of sexual assault and risk of injury to a minor, according to Columbia Public Schools.

While school officials did not release the former employee’s name, Barbara Wilson, the interim superintendent for Columbia, called the allegation “horrific and appalling” and “any allegation of inappropriate contact with minors is disturbing.”

Wilson said anyone in the community with concerns should contact her, law enforcement and Connecticut’s Department of Children and Families.

Statement from Barbara Wilson, Columbia interim superintendent

