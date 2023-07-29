TOLLAND, Conn. (WTNH) – A former high-school teacher and tennis coach was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Friday for his crimes against a student, according to the Office of the State’s Attorney in Tolland.

Kris Coffey, 43, previously from Coventry, was sentenced to 10 years in prison, where he will serve two years, followed by 10 years of probation. He was charged with Sexual Assault in the Second Degree.

Coffey was arrested in April of 2023 following a complaint from the Department of Children and Families in February. The complaint led to an investigation regarding Coffey’s relationship with a student and uncovered inappropriate incidents leading back to 2014.

“I hope this sentencing today is a strong message to those entrusted with children and young adults that this behavior is completely unacceptable and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent,” said Supervisory Assistant State’s Attorney Jaclyn Preville, prosecutor of the case.