VERNON, Conn. (WTNH ) – A former teacher at Tolland High School has been sentenced to prison for sexually assaulting a student, according to Tolland State’s Attorney Matthew C. Gedansky.

Kris Coffey, 43, was sentenced on Friday to 10 years in prison, execution suspended after two years served, followed by another 10 years of probation.

Coffey was arrested in April after officials began investigating a complaint generated by the Department of Children and Families (DCF) regarding Coffey having a past sexual relationship with a student.

During the investigation, state police spoke to the victim, multiple witnesses and Coffey.

Connecticut State Police learned Coffey did engage in an inappropriate relationship with a student between 2014 and 2015 while serving as an English teacher and tennis coach at Tolland High School.

Police said the inappropriate relationship escalated into Coffey having sexual intercourse with the student in his classroom.

“It is both baffling and appalling that we still need to send the message that teachers cannot have sexual relationships with their students,” Supervisory Assistant State’s Attorney Jaclyn Preville said. “The inherent power dynamic of teacher over student places all responsibility on the teacher to maintain professional boundaries. I hope this sentencing today is a strong message to those entrusted with children and young adults that this behavior is completely unacceptable and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent.”