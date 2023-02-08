TOLLAND COUNTY, Conn. (WTNH) — A former University of Connecticut student accused of killing two people pleaded guilty Wednesday in Tolland Judicial District Court to three charges.

Peter Manfredonia will be sentenced on April 20 after pleading guilty to murder, first-degree assault and home invasion, according to court officials. When sentenced, he faces a potential 55 years in prison.

Manfredonia was arrested in Maryland in 2020 after a six-day manhunt that involved multiple police agencies, including the FBI.

His plea is in relation to the death of 62-year-old Ted DeMers, who was killed with a machete, during a home invasion in Willington. Manfredonia is also accused of wounding an 80-year-old man and holding the homeowner hostage.

He is also accused of shooting his high school friend, 23-year-old Nicholas Eisele, to death in Derby. Manfredonia then reportedly forced Eisele’s girlfriend into a car to drive out of the state. She was found unharmed in New Jersey.