Another warm and muggy day on tap! After some isolated showers this morning, we should stay dry through the early part of the afternoon. I think the best chance of seeing showers and storms will be around or after 4 PM. There is a marginal risk of some isolated strong/severe storms that may produce strong wind gusts and downpours. A FLASH FLOOD WATCH will be in effect for most of the state from this afternoon through Sunday morning. Since the ground is so saturated and the rivers are swollen, we will watch for the potential of street and river flooding. A few thundershowers possible on Sunday, but a very low threat of any severe storms.

Today: Breaks of sunshine with a round of showers/storms most likely after 4 PM. A few isolated storms could be strong/severe with downpours and gusty winds. Highs in the mid 80s.