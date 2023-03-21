STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — The University of Connecticut’s women’s basketball team is heading to the Sweet 16 — but they’ll go all the way if Google has anything to say about it.

Google Trends created its own March Madness bracket, pitting teams against each other in the NCAA Tournament by analyzing search results.

UConn begins the bracket by beating Vermont, before continuing on to best Baylor, Ohio State and then Tennessee. It then faces off against Iowa to win the top title.

For the men, Google Trends ranked the University of Kentucky in the top spot. The Huskies would win its first game against Iona before beating VCU. It lost to Kansas, however, in the Sweet 16.