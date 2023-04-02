STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — Watching the University of Connecticut men’s basketball team take on Miami was more popular than Palm Sunday, according to information from Google Trends.

Husky fans may see the game as their own religion. Saturday’s rankings of the most-searched terms in the U.S. had Premier League Newcastle vs. Manchester Unite in first place, followed by Man City vs. Liverpool. UConn vs. Miami took the third slot, with Palm Sunday and Bundesliga finishing out the top five.

The states searching for UConn the most? That was Connecticut, followed by Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Vermont and Maine.

Some of the top searches related to the game included “how tall is clingan uconn,” where is mali” and “who won miami or uconn.”

After beating Miami 72-59 on Saturday, the Huskies will face off against the San Diego State Aztecs for the NCAA Tournament championship on Monday night.